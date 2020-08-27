Have your final say before the construction of the West Woolgoolga Sports Complex

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA having its own sports complex is edging ever closer, with the detailed design of the West Woolgoolga Sports Complex now up for community consultation.



The design team have had two rounds of consultation with the community working group to validate more than a decade of community consultation previously.

The schematic design by Populous is now ready for the final round of community consultation.

Coffs Harbour City Council Group Leader City Prosperity Nikki Greenwood said it’s wonderful to see the schematic designs reflecting all of the various inputs received from the community over many years.

“The design team has been working tirelessly to deliver the project vision,” Nikki said.

“The West Woolgoolga Sports Complex will be an inclusive, vibrant and healthy community space for locals and visitors to gather, play, compete, practice, learn, perform and celebrate. We’ve already received some great feedback on the documents on ‘Have your say’ and encourage everyone to go and have a look this weekend.”

Al Milroy, who has been working as part of the working committee since the beginning said,

“It is great to see the complex design process is on track to be finalised this year to allow construction of this significant community facility.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the sporting and community groups who have provided their views to the design process so far.”

The design will be completed later this year – and now is the time for final feedback.

The construction project is jointly funded by the Australian government, NSW government and Coffs Harbour City Council. Establishment works are anticipated to commence in November, and major construction in 2021.

Visit https://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/West_Woolgoolga_Sports_Complex to review the schematic design presentation and have your say by Monday, 31 August 2020.

By Kue HALL