Hawks Nest Art Gallery transformed to support local Artists and Community

HAWKS Nest Gallery on Booner Street filled with a vibrant local crowd attending the big opening night for the recently transformed gallery space, displaying local photography, art, jewellery and crafts.



Inspired by the sea, the open space, white washed walls and design lighting provided the perfect setting to showcase fine, contemporary, modern art and photography inspired by the beauty of local beaches, countryside and wildlife.

The dynamic gallery features a range of local artists including award winning photographers Louise Richards, Darren Hannaford, Aaron Sands, Carey Mason and Peter Masters, to name a few.

A new multimedia installation by Mark Richards enables visitors to preview an extensive range of local art online.

Several of the local artists were on hand during the evening for guests to gain insight into techniques and artistic perspectives.

Louise Richards, photographer and gallery director, shared, “I am inspired by our stunning beaches. Photography means I can show people things that they might not have otherwise seen.”

Darren Hannaford, photographer admitted, “I love being outside enjoying it all. I prefer being behind the camera any day.”

Local publican and keen photographer, Ben Hanson, also dropped in to enjoy the display and share some photography tips.

He is a keen regular to the gallery and showcases a wonderful range of local art at the Tea Gardens Hotel.

All fundraising from the Hawks Nest Gallery goes to research into Duchenne syndrome, a form of muscular dystrophy.

The genetic disorder adversely affects children with serious muscle loss and a shortened life expectancy.

The Hawks Nest Gallery is open to all on Tuesdays to Saturdays.

Submissions by local artists are always welcome.

By Sandra MURRAY