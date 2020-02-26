0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hawks Nest Bridge Club

On Monday 10th February, Linda & Glenn Conroy were first in the N/S position and Handicap Winners. Similarly on Friday 14thFebruary, Jim and Trish Thatcher were in first position N/S and Handicap Winners and the following week Peter Baily and Gordon Morrison achieved the same result. This is relatively difficult to achieve, as the couple coming first often have very good average scores and, to win the Handicap as well, they have to beat their own average scores by a significant amount. Congratulations to them all.



Jim and Trish Thatcher were overall winners of the President’s Shield in 2019, shown in the pic receiving their Shield from President Leslie Falla and Vice-President Bea Treharne. If you asked them why they enjoy playing bridge, they would tell probably you that they enjoy the competition, exercising their brains, and the social aspects of the game.

We believe that membership in the Club is increasing for these reasons and because you don’t need to be in tip top physical condition to play, no uniforms are required, and it is an inexpensive pastime. Beginners lessons start on Tuesday 25th February at 6pm. A number of newcomers to bridge, and some relatively new members who wish to refresh their bridge skills, will be meeting every Tuesday evening for two hours of learning. They will be mentored by more experienced players and will learn how to bid, using the Standard American System, how to play the hands, and how to score the results. Perhaps we will see more newcomers doing well in future weeks.

Photograph of a beginners lesson at the air-conditioned Clubhouse, taken by Charlie Shuetrim

Monday 10th February

N/S 1. Linda & Glenn Conroy 2. Carol Richards & Sue Matheson 3. Peter Baily & Helen Blackbourn

E/W 1. Bea Treharne & Roy Song 2. Sally Aldrich & Margaret Rowden 3. Adrian Ryan & Esther Digby

Handicap Winners – Glenn & Linda Conroy

Friday 14th February

N/S 1. Jim & Trish Thatcher 2. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 3. Linda & Glenn Conroy

E/W 1. Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams 2. Sally Aldrich & Margaret Rowden 3. Naomi & Eric White

Handicap Winners – Jim & Trish Thatcher

Monday 17th February

1. Bea Treharne & Roy Song 2. Linda & Glenn Conroy 3. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla

Handicap Winners – Linda & Glenn Conroy

Friday 21st January

N/S 1. Peter Baily & Gordon Morrison 2. John Worgan & Sam Kebby 3. Linda & Glenn Conroy

E/W 1. Elke Greenhalgh & Pam Jones 2. Wendy Haycock & Peter Parrett 3. Sue Bowen & Sylvia Schmeding

Handicap Winners – Peter Baily & Gordon Morrison

By Sally HUNTER