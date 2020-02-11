Hawks Nest Bridge Club commentary by Sally Hunter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hawks Nest Bridge Club

In Bridge, we celebrate those couples that frequently win at Bridge, as well as those that win less frequently.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Two relatively new players were the Handicap Winners on Monday 27th January, Elizabeth Buckpitt and Carol Lance. Congratulations to them both on their performance.

Another notable result this fortnight was that of Sue Donohue and Roy Song who were the N/S winners on Friday 31st January with a remarkable score of over 69%. Congratulations to them both.

In duplicate bridge all couples sitting N/S play against one another and all couples sitting E/W compete against each other, playing the same hands of cards successively against different couples. The couple that plays the hand the best gets the maximum points (i.e. potentially 100% for that hand). Generally it is considered excellent to score above 60% overall and the majority of players score between 40% and 60%. Hence a score of 69% is noteworthy.

On Sunday 2nd February we held a social lunch and bridge session. Members prepared a delicious lunch for everyone and we played bridge as usual, before and after lunch. On this day the N/S winners were Liz Caro and Jeanette Whalan and the E/W winners were Adrian Ryan and John Worgan.

Other results are listed below:

Friday 24th January

N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Linda & Glenn Conroy 3. Jo & John Younghusband

E/W 1. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson 2. Carol Richards & Jeanette Whalan 3. Sue Bowen & Sylvia Schmeding

Handicap Winners – Sue Bowen & Sylvia Schmeding

Monday 27th January

Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Jim Thatcher & Jeanette Whalan 3. Bea Treharne & Roy Song

Handicap Winners – Carol Lance & Elizabeth Buckpitt

Friday 31st January

N/S 1. Sue Donohue & Roy Song 2. Jim & Trish Thatcher 3. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla

E/W 1. Anne Remment & Beth Williams 2. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson 3. Sam Kebby & Helen Blackbourn

Handicap Winners – Anne Remment & Beth Williams

Sunday 2nd February

N/S 1. Liz Caro & Jeanette Whalan 2. Peter Baily & Gordon Morrison 3. Linda & Glenn Conroy

E/W 1. Adrian Ryan & John Worgan 2. Philip & Cathy Hocking 3. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson

Handicap Winners – Adrian Ryan & John Worgan

Monday 3rd February

N/S 1. Linda & Glenn Conroy 2. Adrian Ryan & Esther Digby 3. Jim Thatcher & Jeanette Whalan

E/W 1. Sam Kebby & Sue Matheson 2=. Bea Treharne & Roy Song 2=. Liz Howarth & Pam Jones

Handicap Winners – Sam Kebby & Sue Matheson

Friday 7th February

N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Linda & Glenn Conroy 3. Barbara & Frank Ryan

E/W 1. Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams 2. Sam Kebby & Christina La Ponder 3. Esther Digby & Carolyn Bywater

Handicap Winners – Beth Williams & Shirley Pearson.

By Sally HUNTER