Hawks Nest Bridge Club commentary by Sally Hunter

Hawks Nest Bridge Club
In Bridge, we celebrate those couples that frequently win at Bridge, as well as those that win less frequently.
Or CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE
Two relatively new players were the Handicap Winners on Monday 27th January, Elizabeth Buckpitt and Carol Lance. Congratulations to them both on their performance.
Another notable result this fortnight was that of Sue Donohue and Roy Song who were the N/S winners on Friday 31st January with a remarkable score of over 69%. Congratulations to them both.
In duplicate bridge all couples sitting N/S play against one another and all couples sitting E/W compete against each other, playing the same hands of cards successively against different couples. The couple that plays the hand the best gets the maximum points (i.e. potentially 100% for that hand). Generally it is considered excellent to score above 60% overall and the majority of players score between 40% and 60%. Hence a score of 69% is noteworthy.
On Sunday 2nd February we held a social lunch and bridge session. Members prepared a delicious lunch for everyone and we played bridge as usual, before and after lunch. On this day the N/S winners were Liz Caro and Jeanette Whalan and the E/W winners were Adrian Ryan and John Worgan.
Other results are listed below:
Friday 24th January
N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Linda & Glenn Conroy 3. Jo & John Younghusband
E/W 1. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson 2. Carol Richards & Jeanette Whalan 3. Sue Bowen & Sylvia Schmeding
Handicap Winners – Sue Bowen & Sylvia Schmeding
Monday 27th January
Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Jim Thatcher & Jeanette Whalan 3. Bea Treharne & Roy Song
Handicap Winners – Carol Lance & Elizabeth Buckpitt
Friday 31st January
N/S 1. Sue Donohue & Roy Song 2. Jim & Trish Thatcher 3. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla
E/W 1. Anne Remment & Beth Williams 2. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson 3. Sam Kebby & Helen Blackbourn
Handicap Winners – Anne Remment & Beth Williams
Sunday 2nd February
N/S 1. Liz Caro & Jeanette Whalan 2. Peter Baily & Gordon Morrison 3. Linda & Glenn Conroy
E/W 1. Adrian Ryan & John Worgan 2. Philip & Cathy Hocking 3. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson
Handicap Winners – Adrian Ryan & John Worgan
Monday 3rd February
N/S 1. Linda & Glenn Conroy 2. Adrian Ryan & Esther Digby 3. Jim Thatcher & Jeanette Whalan
E/W 1. Sam Kebby & Sue Matheson 2=. Bea Treharne & Roy Song 2=. Liz Howarth & Pam Jones
Handicap Winners – Sam Kebby & Sue Matheson
Friday 7th February
N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Linda & Glenn Conroy 3. Barbara & Frank Ryan
E/W 1. Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams 2. Sam Kebby & Christina La Ponder 3. Esther Digby & Carolyn Bywater
Handicap Winners – Beth Williams & Shirley Pearson.
By Sally HUNTER