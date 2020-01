Hawks Nest Bridge Club getting prepared for the new year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hawks Nest Bridge Club

THIS fortnight, Chez Rands and Leslie Falla have come first playing North/South on four out of four occasions. They also won the Hawks Nest Bridge Club 2019 Team Shield with Sue Matheson and Bea Treharne.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

Pictured above are Sue Matheson, Leslie Falla, Chez Rands and Bea Treharne with the 2019 Team Shield.

Monday 23rd December

N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2=. Peter Baily & Gordon Morrison 2=. Jim Thatcher & Jeanette Whalan

E/W 1. Linda & Glenn Conroy 2. Bea Treharne & Roy Song 3. Marcia Dane & Pat Palmer

Handicap Winners – Linda & Glenn Conroy

Friday 3rd January

N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Jim & Trish Thatcher 3. Carol Richards & Jeanette Whalan

E/W 1. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson 2. Marcia Dane & Helen Blackbourn 3. Esther Digby & Carolyn Bywater

Handicap Winners – Marcia Dane & Helen Blackbourn

Monday 6th January

1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Liz Caro & Trish Thatcher 3. Bea Treharne & Roy Song

2.

Handicap Winners – Chez Rands & Leslie Falla

Friday 10th January

N/S 1. Chez Rands & Leslie Falla 2. Sue Donohue & Roy Song 3. Breton & Pamela Gibbs

E/W 1. Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson 2. Shirley Pearson & Beth Williams 3=. Carolyn Bywater & Christina La

Ponder 3=. Elizabeth Buckpitt & Carol Lance

Handicap Winners – Bea Treharne & Sue Matheson

By Sally HUNTER