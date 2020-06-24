Hawks Nest Bridge Club to open again for games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hawks Nest Bridge Club

FOLLOWING the easing of coronavirus restrictions, Hawks Nest Bridge Club is opening for two sessions a week of social bridge commencing on Wednesday 24 June.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

In order to comply with current regulations, no more than 20 players will be allowed and the tables grouped together to maintain appropriate social distancing.

A detailed Covid Safety Plan has been developed to ensure rigorous cleaning and sanitizing of the Clubhouse and all equipment.

Of course, this means quite a bit of extra work for all involved but, hopefully, it will be worth it, particularly if members who have not been playing bridge online are able to play again and meet up with old friends.

Local groups , such as Yoga classes, are also able to return to the Club facilities providing they, also, strictly adhere to current requirements and implement a Covid Safe Plan.

A small and cautious step towards normality!

Meanwhile the HNBC Bridge Base Online tournaments continue to grow in popularity as more members become accustomed to the different challenges of playing bridge on their computers.

Results (* BBO provides robots when required to make up numbers for complete tables)

Monday 8 June:- N/S 1.’ Marsden’ and Sam Kebby 2. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla 3. Liz Caro and Jeanette

Whalan E/W 1. Roy Song and Bea Trehearne 2. ‘akeast’ and ‘NoelaDrive’ 3. Peter Parrett and Wendy Haycock

Friday 12 June:- N/S 1.Chez Rands and Leslie Falla 2. ‘jaqpm’ and ‘marsden’ 3. Bea Trehearne and Sue Matheson E/W 1. Sam Kebby and Trish Thatcher 2. Breton and Pamela Gibbs 3. Shirley Beasley and Di Ayers

Monday 15th June:- N/S 1. Carol Richards and Sue Matheson 2. Gordon Morrison and Peter Baily 3. Greg Trott and Carol Lance E/W 1. ‘Robot!’ * 2. ‘Marsden and Sam Kebby 3.Chez Rands and Leslie Falla

Friday 19th June:- N/S 1. Chez Rands and Leslie Falla 2.Gordon Morrison and Peter Baily 3. Pam Jones and Elke Greenhalgh E/W 1. “Robot”* 2. ‘jaqpm and ‘marsden’ 3. Esther Digby and Carolyn Bywater

By Esther DIGBY