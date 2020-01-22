Hawks Nest Charity Golf Day brings community together for Appeal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AMAZING support was experienced on Friday 17 January for the Hawks Nest Golf Club’s Charity Bushfire Appeal Event, held to support two local Rural Fire Brigades Pindimar/Tea Gardens and North Arm Cove in what has been so far a harrowing season, showed what an overwhelming sense of community spirit and good will can achieve.



The 144 competitors teed off to a fitting shotgun start of Lights and Sirens sounding from the local Rural Fire Brigade trucks.

The weather and course proved perfect on the day, only after everyone’s return to the club house, did the much-welcomed rain continue.

Stephen Gately, President of the Hawks Nest Golf Club addressed participants explaining, “how in a matter of 10 days, from time of a thought bubble to actual fruition, this whole event was pulled together with our initial target of between 5 and 10 thousand dollars being well exceeded.”

Participants on the day included Rugby League great Peter Sterling as well as, well known Professional Golfer Craig Parry, Australian Cricket Hall of Fame member and all-round legend Doug Walters and original Newcastle Knights Rugby League Club player Anthony Townsend all of whom contributed immensely to the success of the day.

The afternoon’s entertaining Charity Auction was preluded by stories of wit and wisdom from both Peter Sterling and Anthony Townsend.

It was a difficult task to individually thank and include so many people, organisations, businesses, groups and individuals that came together to give so much.

Pindimar Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigade Captain Dave Bright said, “The community support of this appeal has been outstanding and we would like to say a huge thank you to Stephen and the Hawks Nest Golf Club for hosting this event and to everyone else involved, it’s been really heartfelt and appreciated by our volunteer members.”

By Sandra CLARK