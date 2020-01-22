Hawks Nest Golf Club Charity Golf Day Raises $38,000

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHAT an extraordinary day, what an extraordinary outcome and what an extraordinary contribution by the Tea Gardens – Hawks Nest businesses and residential community!



These were some of the superlatives being offered around by representatives of the local Rural Fires Services and participants in the Hawks Nest Golf Club’s Bushfire Appeal fundraising golf day.

When Club President, Stephen Gately, announced the preliminary total raised of around $38,000 you could feel the satisfaction and excitement in the room as those present on the day realised and acknowledged the significance of the outcome which had been achieved.

Mr Gately said, “The Club was enormously proud of the lead role it had played in coordinating the efforts of golfers, the community and the local businesses to come together for such a worthwhile cause.”

“Only 10 days in the making, this fundraising appeal had received extraordinary support from all levels and sections of our wonderful local community,” Mr Gately said.

“The generous support of local businesses either in the form of cash donations, prizes or items to auction or to raffle was central to the success of the day,” Mr Gately added.

Mr David Bright, Captain of the Tea Gardens – Pindimar Rural Fire Service said, “The members of both Rural Fire Services were enormously grateful for the funds that they will receive when the appeal fund is finalised over the next week or so.”

Mr Bright highlighted how the local Rural Fire Services would now be able to replace and repair equipment vital to their capacity to respond to bushfire incidents.

A number of key celebrities participated in the day’s activities and were integral to the success of the day.

Rugby League great, Peter Sterling; high profile professional golfer Craig Parry, as well as cricket legend Doug Walters gave the day a status rarely seen in our small community.

Peter Sterling entertained the crowd with a stimulating and amusing address where he recounted a number of amusing sporting stories.

All three of these sporting legends gave freely of their time to make the day such a success – whether it was playing in the golf day, talking to people on the day or just offering photo opportunities, their presence was appreciated by all.

In an interesting aside there was the golf event conducted on the day which was a fun four person Ambrose event. The event was won by Warwick Jones, Jim Rutter, Tony Butler & Luke McCarthy with a nett score of 53.5.

The runners-up were Craig Parry, John Rumble, Mick Rumble and Di Dickson Rumble with a nett score of 54.

Third place went to Bill Gately, Warren Gorton, Peter Hudson & Tony Townsend with a nett score of 54.125.

There were many more prize winners – too many to mention, in fact it’s much better that the focus remains on a very successful fundraising event and acknowledging the support by the people of Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest.