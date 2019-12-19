Hawks Nest Ladies Golf Christmas breakup day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

EIGHTY-one ladies attended the Christmas breakup day at the Golf Club, including some of the 9 hole Tuesday ladies and others who had been on the sick list.



Or Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.auOr CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

After playing a team event in very hot and humid conditions it was great to get into the Club with the air conditioning.

The ladies sat down to dishes of Christmas lollies, sandwiches, squash and Christmas cake

With carol music In background.

They were entertained on the day by various ladies telling funny stories, a skit on Hiawatha and Little White Dove and another about a funny telephone conversation between a servant and his master ending up that the master thought more of his new Golf Club than his wife.

Several teams dressed up for our special day and there were small bottles of champagne for the winners and runners up.

Christmas hampers and wine and 2 beautiful iced Christmas cakes by Fran were raffled and $850 was raised on the day.

This will be sent onto the the ‘Firies’ to help out in the fires raging in NSW this year.

Although our ladies competitions have now finished till the new year, there will still be a golf game on a Tuesday for those still wishing to play on.

Merry Christmas to you all, stay safe, see you all in 2020.

By Elsa JONES