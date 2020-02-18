Hawks Nest Ladies Golf results By Di Rumble Dickson

Hawks Nest Ladies Golf
TUESDAY LADIES MONTHLY MEDAL 11/2/2020
STROKE-NETT RESULTS 55 PLAYERS
Div 1.
1. Debbie Matheson 72
2. June Biddle 74C/B
3. Annie Scott 74
Div 2.
1. Trish Sattler 77
2. Diana Smith 78C/B
3. Diane Allen 78
Div 3.
1. Jeanette Patfield 72
2. Rhonda Dorman 81C/B
3. Di Rumble Dickson 81
NTP Hole 16
Div 1. Kathy Griffiths
Div 2. Frances Maclean
Div 3. Di Rumble Dickson
GROSS SCORES
Div 1. Debbie Matheson 87
Div 2. Susanne Raine 107
Div 3. Jeanette Patfield 113
Balls to 79
By Di Rumble Dickson