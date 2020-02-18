Hawks Nest Ladies Golf results By Di Rumble Dickson

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
Winners Monthly Medal, Div 1 Debbie Matheson, Div 2.Trish Sattler, Div 3.Jeanette Patfield.

 

Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

TUESDAY LADIES MONTHLY MEDAL 11/2/2020

Perpertual BookkeepingModern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.au
Or CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE

STROKE-NETT RESULTS 55 PLAYERS

Div 1.

1. Debbie Matheson 72
2. June Biddle 74C/B
3. Annie Scott 74

Div 2.

1. Trish Sattler 77
2. Diana Smith 78C/B
3. Diane Allen 78

Div 3.

1. Jeanette Patfield 72
2. Rhonda Dorman 81C/B
3. Di Rumble Dickson 81

NTP Hole 16

Div 1. Kathy Griffiths
Div 2. Frances Maclean
Div 3. Di Rumble Dickson

GROSS SCORES

Div 1. Debbie Matheson 87
Div 2. Susanne Raine 107
Div 3. Jeanette Patfield 113

Balls to 79

 

By Di Rumble Dickson

Leave a Reply

Top