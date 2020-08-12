Hawks Nest Ladies Golf weekly commentary

Hawks Nest Ladies Golf
Saturday Stableford 1/8/2020
46 Players
Div 1
1. Marcia Smith 43
2. Cheryl Foster 37C/B
3. Mandy Dickson 37
Div 2
1. Susan Campton 36
2. Cheryl Rose 35C/B
3. Denise Bianco
Forster-Tuncurry 35
Balls to 31C/B
Tuesday R & D Frew Trophy Rd 2
74 Players 2 BBB
Overall Winners
1. Debbie Matheson & Fran Henderson 45
2. Elke Greenhaigh & Lorraine Bragg 44
3. Maria Mason & Diane Mabey 43C/B
Balls to 41
By Di Rumble DICKSON