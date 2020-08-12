Hawks Nest Ladies Golf weekly commentary

Winners of R & D trophy: Fran Henderson, Daphne Frew & Debbie Matheson

 

Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

Saturday Stableford 1/8/2020

46 Players

Div 1

1. Marcia Smith 43
2. Cheryl Foster 37C/B
3. Mandy Dickson 37

Div 2

1. Susan Campton 36
2. Cheryl Rose 35C/B
3. Denise Bianco

Forster-Tuncurry 35

Balls to 31C/B

Tuesday R & D Frew Trophy Rd 2

74 Players 2 BBB

Overall Winners

1. Debbie Matheson & Fran Henderson 45
2. Elke Greenhaigh & Lorraine Bragg 44
3. Maria Mason & Diane Mabey 43C/B

Balls to 41

 

By Di Rumble DICKSON

