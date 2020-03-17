Hawks Nest Ladies Golf weekly results by Annette Benton

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hawks Nest Ladies Golf

Ladies Stroke – Monthly Medal Saturday 7th March



Division 1

1. Mandy Dickson (Dungog GC) 69

2. June Biddle 72

3. Carol Maher 73

Division 2

1. Samantha Leggatt 67

2. Jane Poole 74

3. Margaret Pratten 75

March monthly medal winners were June Biddle in Division 1 and Samantha Leggatt in Division 2.

By Annette BENTON