Hawks Nest Ladies Golf weekly results by Annette Benton

Hawks Nest Ladies Golf
Ladies Stroke – Monthly Medal Saturday 7th March
Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.au
Or CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE
Or CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE
Division 1
1. Mandy Dickson (Dungog GC) 69
2. June Biddle 72
3. Carol Maher 73
Division 2
1. Samantha Leggatt 67
2. Jane Poole 74
3. Margaret Pratten 75
March monthly medal winners were June Biddle in Division 1 and Samantha Leggatt in Division 2.
By Annette BENTON