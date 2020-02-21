Hawks Nest Social Club news by Lyn Peirson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hawks Nest Social Club

OUR Group of 80 members enjoys a range of golf, darts and fishing activities throughout the year and would like to encourage other interested parties to join.



Darts has been a lot of fun over the past few weeks, a few new faces and holidaymakers participating with enthusiasm.

Some of our winners and runners up: Darby Neville & Keith Thomas – Ian Leggatt and John Edwards, John Edwards & Mick Russom – Lyn Peirson and Trevor Peirson, Darren Rapley & Ian Leggatt – Lyn Peirson & Kevin McKay and last week John Edwards and Geoff Smith.

Golf was cancelled recently due to lightning and a major veterans competition but will now be back in full swing Thursday afternoons.

There are a number of fishing outings coming up and The Tea Gardens Challenge will be held between 4pm Friday 21st February and Sunday the 23rd . The ten dollar entry fee includes a BBQ lunch. Prizes awarded for men’s, ladies and junior categories and mystery fish. All welcome come participate as a first timer or long term member.

By Lyn PEIRSON