Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club Surfies help Firies

THE all-time best “Big Bertha”, bacon and egg, sausage and egg rolls with a caffeine fix were on offer Saturday 25 January at the Hawks Nest Surf Life Saving Club fundraiser with all proceeds from sales going to our local Rural Fire Brigade Pindimar Tea Gardens.



Both the Rural Fire Service and the local Fire and Rescue units who work together often, were on hand to answer questions from the public, locals and tourists alike as well as listen to the many stories of damage, devastation and sometimes sheer luck involved in escaping from fires during this unprecedented fire season.

Just one week prior the thought occurred to members at the local Hawks Nest Surf Club that they could and would do something to help.

Hawks Nest Surf Club President Nicola Young said,” It really was our younger members who got behind this idea and drove this event along with the backing of some wonderful local businesses.”

Whilst our immediate area has not been directly impacted our local Firies have been busy.

Here are the statistics so far, since August last year the Rural Fire Service have recorded twelve thousand fires, twenty-four people have lost their lives, millions of animals and livestock have been destroyed, thousands of homes and over five million hectares of land have been burnt.

The day proved yet again with takings reaching $4100, in this small but caring community a heartfelt sense of thanks to those who go to the frontline and fight these fires for us.

By Sandra CLARK