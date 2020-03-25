Hawks Nest Vets

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
Front nine winner Paul Fordy

 

Hawks Nest Vets.

Stableford. 17-Mar-20

Front 9

1. Paul Fordy 18
2. Terry Hoolahan 17 c/b
3. Bill Vandenberg 17 c/b

Vouchers to 16

Back 9

1. Frank Murphy 21
2. John Della 19 c/b
3. Ross Clissold 19

Vouchers to 16

NTP.                       A                                               B                

3rd. Bill Vandenberg                           Paul Fordy

5th. Bill Vandenberg                            Keith Smith

10th.Ross Clissold                              Frank Murphy

16th. Richard Kemp                            Gary London

 

Back nine winner Frank Murphy.

