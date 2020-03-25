Hawks Nest Vets.
Stableford. 17-Mar-20
Front 9
1. Paul Fordy 18
2. Terry Hoolahan 17 c/b
3. Bill Vandenberg 17 c/b
Vouchers to 16
Back 9
1. Frank Murphy 21
2. John Della 19 c/b
3. Ross Clissold 19
Vouchers to 16
NTP. A B
3rd. Bill Vandenberg Paul Fordy
5th. Bill Vandenberg Keith Smith
10th.Ross Clissold Frank Murphy
16th. Richard Kemp Gary London