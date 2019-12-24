Hawks Nest Vets weekly results

Hawks Nest Vets
Stableford. 17/12/2019.
Modern Media: Advertise with News Of The Area and you get your ad in 1) in Print, 2) on the News Website (like this ad), and 3) on our Social Media news site. A much more efficient way to advertise. Reach a HUGE audience for a LOW price TODAY! Call us on 02 4983 2134. Or media@newsofthearea.com.au
Or CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE
Or CLICK FOR ADVERT QUOTE
Front 9
1. Ross Hutchison 22 c/b
2. Ross Weightman 22
3. Ron Leatham 21 c/b
Vouchers to 16 c/b
Back 9
1. Richard Kemp 20
2. Brian Jones Jnr 17 c/b
3. Gordon Morrison 17 c/b
Vouchers to 15 c/b
NTP. A B
3rd. Ron Wright Alan Murdoch
5th. Keith Hudson Des Patfield
10th. Terry Hoolahan Phil Haywood
16th. Greg Weeks Michael Ritchie
By Tony SMITH