Hawks Nest Vets weekly results

Front nine winner Ross Hutchison.

 

Hawks Nest Vets

Stableford. 17/12/2019.

Front 9

1. Ross Hutchison 22 c/b
2. Ross Weightman 22
3. Ron Leatham 21 c/b

Vouchers to 16 c/b

Back 9

1. Richard Kemp 20
2. Brian Jones Jnr 17 c/b
3. Gordon Morrison 17 c/b

Vouchers to 15 c/b

NTP.                       A                                             B                

3rd. Ron Wright                    Alan Murdoch

5th. Keith Hudson                Des Patfield

10th. Terry Hoolahan          Phil Haywood

16th. Greg Weeks                Michael Ritchie

 

By Tony SMITH

 

Back nine winner Richard Kemp.

