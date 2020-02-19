Hawks Nest Vets weekly results by Tony Smith

Hawks Nest Vets
Stableford. 11/2/2020.
Front 9
1. Arthur King 20 c/b
2. Noel Stokes 20 c/b
3. Keith Hudson 20
Vouchers to 16
Back 9
1. David Merryweather 21 c/b
2. Colin Amos 21
3. Ross Weightman 20 c/b
Vouchers to 14
NTP. A B
3rd. Ross Kirwan Paul Fordy
5th. Peter Nealon Des Pagett
10th. Col Amos David Merryweather
16th. Ross Weightman Alan Greenhalgh
By Tony SMITH