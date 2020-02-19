Hawks Nest Vets weekly results by Tony Smith

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
Front nine winner Arthur King.

 

Hawks Nest Vets

Stableford. 11/2/2020.

Front 9

1. Arthur King 20 c/b
2. Noel Stokes 20 c/b
3. Keith Hudson 20

Vouchers to 16

Back 9

1. David Merryweather 21 c/b
2. Colin Amos 21
3. Ross Weightman 20 c/b

Vouchers to 14

NTP.                       A                                                  B                 

3rd. Ross Kirwan                 Paul Fordy

5th. Peter Nealon                Des Pagett

10th. Col Amos                    David Merryweather

16th. Ross Weightman        Alan Greenhalgh

 

By Tony SMITH

 

Back nine winner David Merryweather.

