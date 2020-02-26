Hawks Nest Vets weekly results by Tony Smith

Hawks Nest Vets
Stableford. 18/2/2020.
Front 9
1. Alan Murdoch 20 c/b
2. Terry Hoolahan 20
3. Ron Stewart 19
Vouchers to 14
Back 9
1. Stephen Macmahon 22
2. Jim McDonald 20
3. Robert Reid 19 c/b
Vouchers to 15 c/b
NTP. A B
3rd. Barry Collins Keith Smith
5th. David Brailey Len Gough
10th. Roger Humphreys, Darrell Peters
10th Jim McDonald
16th. Graeme Bramley Geoff Lambert
By Tony SMITH