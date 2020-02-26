Hawks Nest Vets weekly results by Tony Smith

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
Front nine winner Alan Murdoch

 

Hawks Nest Vets

Stableford. 18/2/2020.

Front 9

1. Alan Murdoch 20 c/b
2. Terry Hoolahan 20
3. Ron Stewart 19

Vouchers to 14

Back 9

1. Stephen Macmahon 22
2. Jim McDonald 20
3. Robert Reid 19 c/b

Vouchers to 15 c/b

NTP.                       A                                                     B                    

3rd. Barry Collins                                 Keith Smith

5th. David Brailey                                Len Gough

10th. Roger Humphreys,                    Darrell Peters

10th        Jim McDonald            

16th. Graeme Bramley                       Geoff Lambert

 

By Tony SMITH

 

Back nine winner Stephen Macmahon.

