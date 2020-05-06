Hawks Next Community Hall upgrade progresses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Plans are progressing for the upgrades to the Hawks Nest Community Hall with concept designs now on public exhibition for the community to provide feedback.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The concept design has been created by MidCoast Council based on the feedback provided by the community during the first round of consultation, where a desire for improved technology, improved aesthetics and parking around the site, were highlighted.

“With the current restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have moved our second phase of this consultation online,” explained Council’s Manager Community Spaces, Recreation and Trades, Dan Aldridge.

“It’s important to us that the process for the upgrades to the Hawks Nest Community Hall continues so we can deliver these upgrades for the community.

“The concept design that the community has helped us create can be viewed online as part of the consultation presentation, before completing a survey on the draft design.”

The improvements to the hall are thanks to a $300,000 community development grant and this online consultation follows an initial engagement process with the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest community in August 2019.

If you’d like to have a look at the draft design and provide feedback to help inform the progress of the project, head to the Have Your Say page on Council’s website www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/HYS

“We’ve put together a power point presentation that can be viewed, as well as pdfs of the Concept Design Plan and the Engagement Report from our first consultation with the community,” Dan added.

“It’s important for the community to have their say on the plan so I’d urge everyone to have a look at the page, complete the survey and tell your friends and neighbours about it too.”

Submissions close at 4pm on Friday 29 May.