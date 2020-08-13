Height limit amendments for Woolgoolga Town Centre up for public comment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WOOLGOOLGA residents are now able to view proposed amendments to the Coffs Harbour Local Environment Plan (LEP) 2013, which includes the Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan.



The Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan has been an issue of contention recently with many new proposed building developments in the village deemed by locals to be above existing maximum height limits.

The Woolgoolga community has requested that maximum building height controls for the Beach Street Village Precinct and surrounding residential land be reduced from 15.5m to 11m to retain the town’s relaxed village character.

The proposed LEP amendments seeks to implement the recommendations within the Masterplan, including retaining the existing maximum building height controls of 15.5m (approximately five storeys) for four key corner sites within the Beach Street Precinct, reducing the maximum building height control for the remaining land within the Beach Street Village Precinct from 15.5m to 11m, and reducing the maximum building height for the Woolgoolga Public School site from 15.5m to 8.5m.

The proposed LEP amendments also seek to rezone land along the Clarence and Beach Streets Corridor from R3 Medium Residential to R1 General Residential.

This change is intended to strengthen and facilitate the development of tourism, including short-stay accommodation, and increase the choice of living options to meet the needs of an aging population requiring smaller household sizes.

The objectives of the proposed LEP amendment are to implement recommendations within the Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan, rectify anomalies and resolve a number of matters so that Coffs Harbour LEP 2013 remains up to date and accurate.

The Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan was developed following extensive community consultation, and endorsed by Council in February 2018.

The plan presents a vision and strategic planning framework to guide growth and change in Woolgoolga’s town centre until 2036.

The proposed LEP amendments to implement recommendations within the Woolgoolga Town Centre Masterplan can be viewed at https://haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au/pp-2020-coffs-002-00-lep-housekeeping-3 until Tuesday 15 September.

Submissions to the planning proposal can be emailed to coffs.council@chcc.nsw.gov.au until 15 September.

By Emma DARBIN