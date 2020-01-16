HIgh Community involvement for Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Bushfire Appeal Charity Golf Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE community response to the Bushfire Appeal Charity Golf Day to be held on Friday 17 January at Hawks Nest Golf Club has been enormous.



President of the Hawks Nest Golf Club, Stephen Gately said, “The board and the members were very pleased with the incredible community and local business support which had been forthcoming in support of the local Rural Fire Service groups and the wider appeal to raise funds for the victims of the catastrophic fire events elsewhere in NSW.”

The Charity Golf Day organised by the Club, to be held on Friday 17 January is now fully subscribed, however, Mr Gately said there is still a major opportunity for the wider community to support this appeal.

“Participants on the day will include Rugby League great Peter Sterling as well as golfing well known professional golfer Craig Parry.”

“The support to our community from such prominent public figures is a major benefit to our aim of assisting the local Rural Fire Services as well as the overall Bushfire Appeal,” Mr Gately added.

Opportunities still exist for the community to make a worthwhile contribution to this important fundraising initiative. At the completion of the golf day, from about 1pm onwards, the Club will be conducting an Auction of a number of donated items which will further add to the contribution that we as a community can make.

Mr Gately urged all golfers who were not playing on the day to attend and to participate in the auction at the Club at the Golf Club on Friday afternoon.

Included in the Auction items on the day are:

• $2,000 worth of Leaf Gutter guard (very appropriate) from All Coast Roofing;

• Rounds of golf for 4 people(with carts) at Avondale, Pymble, Bayview, Twin Creeks and Cabramatta Golf Courses;

• A signed Newcastle Knights Rugby League jumper;

• A round of golf at Hawks Nest Golf Course with Craig Parry;

• A Stanley Drill ($300) from Home Timber & Hardware;

• A wall clock valued at $200 from BT’s Fashions;

• Men’s sunglasses & accessories ($184) from EyeCare Plus;

• A floor Rug from Carpet Court ($180), and

• A Pelican metal artwork piece from Vitaminbead ($120)

Mr Gately said, “The Golf Club is extremely grateful for the positive support it had received from the business community in Tea Gardens-Hawks Nest as well as the residents and visitors to the area.”

“As a result of this selfless support there is going to be a very worthwhile outcome in terms of funds raised for the local Rural Fire Services as well as a contribution to the wider bushfire appeal.”