Hilary Gall, won the Myall River VIEW Club raffle prize where process go to The Smith Family

ONE of the members of the Myall River VIEW Club, Hilary Gall, has recently won a wonderful raffle prize.



Pictured, is Hilary being presented with her brand new LG 9 kg front loader washing machine by Gail, from Harvey Norman, Maitland.

Hilary won the prize in the 2019 People’s Choice Community Lottery.

The proceeds from this charitable lottery benefit many organisations, including The Smith Family, that the Myall River VIEW Club supports.

People’s Choice Lotteries is run each year with the sale of every ticket purchased by VIEW members and families is then donated to The Smith Family.

It usually amounts to about $60,000. So is a worthwhile exercise for us.

The prizes are amazing as you can see. The Myall River VIEW Club sponsors five Australian students from disadvantaged backgrounds, to enhance their opportunities and achievements with education via The Smith Family’s Learning for life program.

