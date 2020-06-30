Holiday rental bookings stronger than ever for Myall Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SINCE travel restrictions were eased on 1 June, regional travel has been put back on the agenda for many Australians.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

According to John Rumble, Director and Licensee in Charge at Hawks Nest Holidays, the Myall Coast in particular has been experiencing an unprecedented surge of travellers.

“We opened back up about two weeks prior to the Queen’s Birthday, and at that time, we had zero bookings for that long weekend.

“Within a week and a half, our properties were entirely booked out.”

Mr Rumble also shared that winter school holidays are not typically a busy period for the Myall with about 50 per cent of properties rented on average.

“This year is already far out-performing last when comparing the same time period.

“We’re already 65 to 70 percent booked for school holidays and we still have a couple weeks left to go.

“I think a lot of people will make the last minute decision to visit the Myall Coast and we’ll get close to being fully booked out again.”

Mr Rumble continued, “Because international travel is currently off the books, I think people still want to travel but are now doing so regionally.

“This may disperse once States re-open their borders, but for now, we’re seeing people wanting to get out and travel closer to home.”

Roz Lo Ricco, rental property owner in Hawks Nest, said that they experienced some cancellations around Easter, but also received bookings for essential workers.

“As soon as States started opening their borders, we got a booking for the long weekend in June.

“I think it will start to pick up a bit now; people are wanting to get out of their regions for holidays, especially because they haven’t had a chance to travel prior-to.”

By Ashley CHRYSLER