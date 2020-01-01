‘In The Wild’, theme for Cool Summer 2020 Exhibition for Tea Gardens Galleries In The Gardens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHAT does the phrase ‘In The Wild’ conjure up in your mind? Certainly, it can bring forth all sorts of thoughts, memories, feelings, ideas and even concerns!



It is also the evocative theme for the up-coming Cool Summer 2020 Exhibition by Galleries in the Gardens (GIG) artists, and there’s no doubt the array of artworks produced to this topic will be widely varied and fascinating.

“You’re all invited to our Cool Summer opening on Friday evening, 10 January, at The Gallery,” says GIG president Lesly Stevenson.

“Come and meet our artists, see their latest works and join in our celebration as we start our third year with The Gallery as our home.”

The exhibition will run until the end of January. Visitors are encouraged to vote in the People’s Choice award, all works will be available for sale and a fabulous raffle will raise funds for Wildlife In Need of Care (WINC), the local animal rescue group.

Over 40 local artists belong to the GIG not-for-profit community group. In late 2017 GIG volunteers revamped the building and gardens known now as The Gallery, and within months of opening it attracted a Parliamentary Certificate of Recognition for being an outstanding example of a community service.

“The Gallery has quickly become known as a welcoming place to stop by, to check out the latest works by GIG’s talented artists, have a chat, and take a coffee into its lush garden,” Ms Stevenson said.

“And I’m delighted to report that we continue to receive great feedback on the atmosphere, the art and how it is a drawcard for tourists to the area,” Lesly continued.

The Cool Summer 2020 exhibition opens on Friday 10 January at 5.00pm, and will run from 10am to 4pm daily thru January except Tuesdays when it is closed.

Entry is free and the venue is wheelchair accessible. The Gallery is at 81 Marine Drive, Tea Gardens, diagonally opposite the ferry wharf and on the waterside café strip.

Facebook: GalleriesInTheGardens www.galleriesinthegardens.com.au