Inaugural Myall Art Expo for Tea Gardens Hawks Nest communities

ARTIST Rudy Jacobs from the Myall Community Arts and Craft Centre, award-winning photographer Louise Richards from Hawks Nest Gallery and sculptor Ian Morphett from Galleries in the Gardens are part of the inaugural Myall Art Expo organising committee.



The January Expo art trail aims to showcase the breadth of artistic talents in the Myall Coast to visiting holidaymakers and locals alike.

A wide range of styles and artistic mediums will be on display across the three venues in Tea Gardens and Hawks Nest including painting, drawing, printing, photography, sculpture, pottery, glass, mosaics, lead lighting, woodworking and more.

Exhibitions will be held in the Arts and Crafts Centre in Myall Street adjacent to the Visitor Information Centre, in Hawks Nest Gallery in the Booner Street Mall and in “The Gallery” on the Tea Gardens waterfront at 81 Marine Drive.

Local businesses are so enthusiastic about the Art Expo that more than 20 of them in the two towns are offering a little something extra for all those visiting the exhibition venues.

Over the weekend of 10-13 January if visitors obtain a pelican stamp from any of the venues and show it to the staff when shopping at any of the participating businesses displaying the pelican logo, they will receive a small discount or bonus item appropriate to that business.

The Expo organising committee invites everyone to call in to the three venues over the weekend commencing Friday 10 January or perhaps view the ongoing displays throughout the whole of January.

Entry to all three exhibitions is free.

By Sandra CLARK