Inspiring Brotherhood, Kinship & Camaraderie in the Modern Man in Coffs Harbour

Coffee 4 Blokes is a privately funded, non-profit initiative that was founded in 2018 by Jonny Shuttleworth to inspire other men and to help reduce male depression, loneliness and isolation.



He has over twenty-five years of experience and is certified in counselling and mentoring.

Mr Shuttleworth told News of The Area, “I was born in the UK but was raised in America and moved to Australia with my family at the age of 18.

“I am a father, widower, ex full-time carer of my disabled wife and now a mentor/life coach living on the beautiful Coffs Coast.”

After becoming aware of a gap in mental health services in the area, Mr Shuttleworth decided to use his own experience to help others.

“I noticed the lack of services available on the Coffs Coast to help men with depression and suicide and so I decided something needed to be done,” Mr Shuttleworth said.

“Having been through my own life’s struggles, battling depression and even surviving domestic abuse I decided to try to help the little guy, offering support to other men,” he said.

Coffee 4 Blokes was created as a safe confidential space where men can band together and share their stories, views and life experiences.

Meetups are held weekly and almost always involve topics relating to men’s health and well-being.

Attendees are encouraged to open up and share their own viewpoints.

Sometimes men want to make changes in their lives, well this is a great place to start,” Mr Shuttleworth said.

“At Coffee 4 Blokes you will find support and encouragement from one another, it is a chance to share great strategies to tackle life’s everyday challenges.”

Mr Shuttleworth finds his work very rewarding.

“The feedback from these groups and events that I have hosted over the years has only been positive.”

Coffee 4 Blokes meetups are currently on hiatus while seeking a new venue.

Please contact Mr Shuttleworth if you have a suitable venue at coffee4blokes@gmail.com.

The next Coffee 4 Blokes event is a mystery adventure in Coffs Harbour on the 12th September at 12pm, it is a paid event and bookings are essential as there are limited spots available.

“We will meet at Park Beach reserve for a bbq lunch and then transport will be provided to and from the Mystery location,” said Mr Shuttleworth.

For any more information you can visit Coffee 4 Blokes on Facebook.

By Natalie GILL