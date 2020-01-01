Irrawang High School Learn About The World Of Work

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH the job market constantly changing and many jobs not thought of two or three decades ago now existing, it is important that young people are prepared for the world of work.



Irrawang High School recognises the need to equip young people with employability and life skills.

Prior to school break-up Year 10 students participate in the World Of Work, or WOW Program.

In partnership with The Real Futures Foundation and with the sponsorship of the Raymond Terrace Bowling Club, students have engaged with a professional learning opportunity.

Across three days, one day per student, students learnt important social and work skills, a program that has been hosted by the school for the past six years.

It is a school to work transition program, facilitated by Ms Alexandra Joy from UQ Power in Newcastle.

The program consolidates the themes and topics covered by the careers program at Irrawang High School.

Three groups of thirty students caught the bus to the Club each day where they enjoyed morning tea and a formal, sit-down business-style lunch with compliments of the Club.

An important component of the program was having six community representatives come in each day to lunch with the students.

This gave the students the opportunity to talk with professionals in their local area.

News Of The Area was proud to have been invited each day to speak with the students about working in the media.

Some of the topics students learnt about as part of the program, included: networking skills, group interviews, relaxing techniques, boundary setting, teamwork, communication strategies including body language, and social etiquette such as eating in a business environment.

Students reported at the end of the day that the program provided an excellent opportunity for them to learn about work futures.

The Real Futures organisation is part of a national not-for-profit organisation that seeks to assist young people to develop skills for personal success.

It has a focus on initiating original projects that help prepare students for the world of work to avoid unemployment.

By Heather SHARP