Irrawang High’s Clontarf Academy Continuing Great Community Work

FOR the past couple of weeks Irrawang High School’s Clontarf Academy have been out and about delivering hard copy work booklets to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander boys and their family’s homes.



The work booklets were put together by the school’s hard working teachers and staff so that the students who may not have access to the internet or have several children in the household making it hard for all kids to be online at the one time.

In having the work booklets it will ensure they continue their schooling from home.

Academy Director, Cliff Sampson, told News Of The Area, “Our goal is to keep our men engaged and to continue with their school work.”

“We have been trying to stay in touch with as many boys as we can with phone calls, dropping by their homes but keeping our distance and also via social media by setting up some fun challenges.”

He added, “A majority of the boys are in high spirits and have been doing the right thing by completing their school work from home which is great to see.”

The Academies staff Cliff Sampson and Luke Stahlhut have also dropped off several boxes of cereal for some of the families to try and help in some small way during these tough times.

Great to see the commitment that the Academy has in ensuring the boy’s education is continuing.

By Julie MCKIMM