“Jindabella” 316 Flat Tops Road, Flat Tops via Dungog is on the market with R&R Property

“Jindabella”

316 Flat Tops Road,

Flat Tops via Dungog

PRICE: $950,000 – $1,045,000

SET back from the road in a private, elevated position this country farmhouse takes in the natural beauty of the surrounding rainforest and mountain ranges.



Built in 1999, and situated on an ideal 31 acres, this spacious western red cedar is not one to be missed.

Upon arriving at the home, you cannot look past the stunning wrap around bullnose verandahs, polished timber floorboards and complete country warmth this property has to offer.

The home features 4 generous bedrooms with ceiling fans and built in robes, as well as each bedroom accompanied by its own federation style bathroom and corner spa or claw foot bath. The main bedroom also has its own loungeroom area. The large open plan gourmet kitchen has gas cooking, granite benchtops, breakfast bench and stainless-steel appliances to match. The kitchen is the heart of any home and this one is positioned perfectly for entertaining with your friends & family.

Externally the home has a double lock up garage, additional 1 bedroom cabin, 57000L of water storage, partially cleared house grounds and 2 dams – one spring fed. There is parking for 6 cars underneath and most of the acreage is timbered with a rainforest feel which assists with creating the private paradise that is ‘Jindabella’.

For more information contact R&R Property on 02 4994 5766.