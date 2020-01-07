Joint operation for Police of Tea Gardens, Raymond Terrace and Dungog Station

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A JOINT Port Stephens – Hunter Police District Operation made up of Officers from Tea Gardens, Raymond Terrace and Dungog Stations, Highway Patrol officers, Water Police, Public Transport Command and Trail Bike Operative was conducted in the Tea Gardens and Nelson Bay Area Friday 3 January.



It was a joint operation with Mid Coast Council, NSW Department of Fisheries, Port Stephens Maritime, National Parks and Wildlife Service and the RMS as part of Operation Tanlines in order to keep our community safe.

Inspector and Commander of the Operation Tony Townsend told News of The Area, “The objective of this joint operation is to ensure community safety through an increased presence during this busy holiday period.”

“Increased officer presence will not only be visible on local streets, patrols will include public transport, camping grounds, waterways here and across to Nelson Bay and Stockton Beach,” said Inspector Townsend.

This annual initiative that takes months of planning by multiple agencies to achieve, is designed to mitigate anti-social behaviour and raise awareness of crime prevention measures especially when a large influx of people arrives here for their summer holidays.

Communities in and around the Mid North Coast, Newcastle and Hunter regions are popular tourist areas, especially for residents of the Sydney basin within that two-hour drive north.

Inspector Townsend said, “It’s a case of proactive policing during this time so that the residents in these local communities can feel safe knowing we are here in numbers on the ground.”

The Operation was planned by Senior Constable Alison Stewart, the Port Stephens – Hunter Police District Crime Prevention Officer.

Non-urgent information that may be helpful to Police during this busy time can be reported through the Police Assist line on 131 444.

By Sandra CLARK