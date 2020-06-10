Karuah RSL has re-opened under tight Government restrictions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KARUAH RSL has re-opened as of Monday, 5 June, under tight Government restrictions.



Ross Parr, General Manager of Karuah RSL, said: “We’re excited to re-open and allow up to 170 people to enter at a time.

“We’ll also have allocated doors for entry and exit.”

Mr Parr also stated that they will be checking each person’s temperature at the door prior to entry, and those whose temperatures are above 38 degrees celsius will be refused entry.

Mr Parr continued: “Those entering will be required to apply hand sanitiser and to swipe their own membership cards in the reward centre.

“Non-members will need to scan their own driver’s licenses at the sign in desk, in addition to providing their phone numbers.

“Those requiring Keno or TAB can use the self-serve terminals, or ask the table service staff for a ticket who can then place a bet for them at the terminal,” said Mr Parr.

The courtesy bus will only operate on Friday and Saturday nights from 5pm and will do pick up and drop offs in Karuah only.

The restaurant has re-opened but with limited bookings available, and to a maximum of eight people per booking.

It will also be doing delivery on Friday and Saturday nights, to Karuah only.

“There will unfortunately be no raffles, bingo, darts, entertainment or trivia at this point in time, but we will continue to review this as restrictions are updated,” Mr Parr continued.

Bowls are proposed to start back up on Monday, 15 June.

By Ashley CHRYSLER