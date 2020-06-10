Kitchen utensil scares off robber from Medowie business

0 SHARES Share Tweet

POLICE are investigating after an attempted armed robbery at Medowie last week.



About 8.35pm (Wednesday 3 June 2020), a 34-year-old male employee was inside a takeaway shop on Ferodale Road, Medowie, when a man entered the store and threatened him with a knife.

The armed man demanded cash before fleeing empty handed after the attendant grabbed a nearby kitchen utensil and challenged him.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended a short time later and established a crime scene.

The man is described as being aged in his late teens, between 160cm-170cm tall, with his face covered.

Anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from the nearby area between 8pm and 9pm yesterday, or who may have information which could assist detectives is urged to contact Raymond Terrace Police on 4983 7599 or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.