Koala Recovery Strategy

Myall Koala and Environment Group Inc. held their quarterly meeting 18 February with the next meeting, being the Annual General Meeting to be held on Tuesday 19 May 2020 at 7.30pm in the Silver Dolphin Room at the Tea Gardens Hotel.



Ian and Gail Morphett delivered the Quarterly Koala report informing the meeting that in the wake of the catastrophic mid-north coast bushfires in late 2019, Mathew Bell, Senior Ecologist at MidCoast Council is organising a collaboration project involving all affected parties to develop a recovery strategy for the devastated Koala populations.

Ian said, “Mat Bell has invited a who’s who of people and organisations involved in Koala care.”

Included are Tim Faulkner from Australian Reptile Park and Aussie Ark, Cheyne Flanagan, Clinical Director of Port Macquarie Koala Hospital (who is speaking at the UN later this month on the plight of our koalas), Dr Steve Phillips (BIOLINK and co-author of the NSW Koala Recovery Plan), Dr Rebecca Montague-Drake (Hastings-Macleay Koala Recovery Partnership), Koalas-in Care Taree, Port Stephens Koalas, Myall Koala and Environment Group, Port Stephens Council, MidCoast Council, Port Macquarie-Hastings Council, Kempsey Council and NPWS.

Port Macquarie Hospital in particular has some very innovative plans to build a breeding programme for unreleasable Koalas (due to injury) to then release their offspring back into the wild.

“As a result of their very successful Go Fund Me campaign, the hospital has significant funds to establish the breeding sites and do the clinical studies necessary to ensure proper genetic matching of the animals in the breeding programme,” Ian said.

The first meeting is to be held on Wednesday 25 March at the Taree Council offices.

By Sandra CLARK.