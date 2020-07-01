Lions Club Annual Changeover Dinner hosted at Mumm’s on the Myall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE local Tea Gardens Lions Club met for the first time since COVID-19 social distancing came into effect, with all members attending to hear the President’s Annual Report and to acknowledge the outgoing and incoming Boards.



This was the 52nd Annual Changeover Dinner for the Club and included attendance by the District Governor, Inga Kasch, who toasted the leadership of the 2019-20 Lions Club Board and welcomed the 2020-21 Board members.

The Board members are Peter Webb (President), Helen Watkins (First Vice President), Robert Dorman (Second Vice President), Leone Webb (Secretary), Annette Cook (Assistant Secretary), Linda Allen (Treasurer) and John Boyton (Membership Officer).

The District Governor also welcomed two new members, Amanda Sykes and Shirley Darch, increasing overall membership to a healthy 35.

Inga Kasch stated that, “It is important for members to embrace current challenges to create a positive future. The Tea Gardens Lions club is continuing to ensure that we all have a better place to live.”

Incumbent and incoming President Peter Webb delivered his first annual report stating, “Our members bring fresh ideas and enthusiasm. Over the last financial year and despite COVID-19, the club held fifteen BBQs, a Fashion Show, sold calendars, and held raffles all to raise $12,500 plus $4,500 was donated for bushfire aid. The Club donated $18,500 across 21 local, national, and international causes including our school and aged care homes, for a mobility scooter, eyesight programs, and diabetes awareness. The Club is also identifying local projects that improve our area. To date, these include upgrading the Winda Woppa walkway, maintaining the Lions Park, and providing BBQ catering for local clubs, markets, and events. Please continue to contribute and apply your efforts and talents in the coming year so that the purposes of Lions can be achieved. This includes encouraging service-minded people to serve their community.”

During COVID-19 restrictions, isolated members started writing and sharing their life stories online building stronger friendships that will underpin future successful fundraising and social activities.

The event was held at Mumm’s on the Myall and was a warm winter feast featuring local seafood chowder, glazed pork belly and a delicious chocolate mousse.

The restaurant staff were wonderful and welcoming, upholding strict hygiene and distancing protocols.

Lions Club’s next event is a business meeting starting 6.30pm on 21 July at the Hawks Nest Golf Club.

If you are interested in volunteering with the Lions Club, please contact President Peter Webb on 0423 691 486.

By Sandra MURRAY