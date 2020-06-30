Little Street Library in Karuah helps to unite the community

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHEN Marion Brown and husband Les moved to Karuah two years ago they wanted to become a part of the local community and find a way to contribute.



When the COVID19 pandemic struck they had a wonderful idea as to how to do so.

Finding themselves in isolation they spent the extra time at home getting to work on the Little Street Library.

The library is a beautifully constructed wooden box handmade by Mr and Mrs Brown.

It is situated on the street in front of their home at thirty-one George Street.

Locals can take a book, leave a book for others to enjoy or do both.

Mrs. Brown explained, “We had not gotten to know a lot of people, but a lot of people walk up and down our street.”

“The problem is you don’t get to talk to them.”

“When the virus started, we thought let’s start a library and put it down the front and it just took off.”

Providing the town with the Little Street Library was the unique gift Mrs. Brown wanted to give to the community whilst so many people were confined to their homes.

She said, “This is one good way to encourage reading and its benefits for the whole community.”

“Often we forget about books.”

“Holding a book and smelling a book is magic.”

Mrs. Brown told News Of The Area about the positive impact her library has had on all those who have embraced it, “As soon as we put it out lots of people started stopping by, often with their children as the bottom shelf is all children’s books.”

“Sometimes when I am out the front gardening people stop and talk and I’ve met more local people than ever before.”

“It is just a nice way to bring people together through the love of books.”

“When the op shop closed an elderly lady started using us to get her books and would stand and chat, it really helped combat loneliness”

By Brooke LYNCH