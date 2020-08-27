Live Locally, Act Globally – local activists go online

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Coast Climate Action Group (CCCAG) has been dedicated to advocating for a cleaner, greener environment locally and globally for more than seven years.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Group spokesperson Lisa Rusanen and her colleagues are now calling for more climate friendly jobs to be introduced in the region, as part of the region’s COVID-19 recovery.

“The Coffs Coast Climate Action Group will be stepping up its action to build up our region with climate-friendly jobs.”

“We want to see a recovery from COVID-19 in which renewables are prioritised to create a jobs-rich, zero emissions economy,” she said.

“We are now facing overlapping crises – COVID-19, a major recession, and many communities are still doing it tough after last season’s climate-fuelled bushfires – we can choose to respond in ways that create jobs, leave no one behind, and increase our resilience to the climate crisis,” said Ms. Rusanen.

The CCCAG has been part of the nation-wide “Stop Adani” movement for several years.

Community-based action by people across Australia has delayed the opening of the Adani coal mine for a decade and local activists are working to make sure it never begins production.

Indeed, several Coffs Harbour group members have travelled to Queensland to protest in person in the past.

While their ability to demonstrate in groups has been limited by COVID-19 restrictions, the CCCAG has gone online to pressure contractors and investors to remove their support for the Adani mine.

The Group is harnessing support for its “Stop Adani” movement in the current COVID-19 environment through social media and online platforms.

Other activist groups have had considerable success with online campaigns and the CCCAG is hoping to emulate them.

By Andrew VIVIAN