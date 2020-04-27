Local Businesses Acknowledge Community Patronage – Support Local

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL businesses, either in shutdown or partially trading, acknowledge that local patronage has been critical to surviving the first month of social restrictions.



Most small retail shops, galleries, trades, health and beauty services, and local hospitality services have experienced a decline in business with many forced to close due to COVID-19 social constraints.

Many locals have lost jobs and/or income but are still supporting the community.

“Community has never been so important on so many levels”, stated Sophia Churchill from Myall River Bakery Café, “With tourism on hold, local repeat business is our mainstay.”

The Myall River Bakery is running a regular giveaway for locals.

Glenn Burns (pictured) was the first winner, taking home a hamper of baked goodies.

“We want locals to know thank you.”

Keep on supporting local.

By Sandra MURRAY