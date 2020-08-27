Local singer and musician Leah Bell has been given unconditional early entry into the Sydney Conservatorium of Music

0 SHARES Share Tweet

YOUNG Coffs Coast singer and musician Leah Bell has been granted unconditional early entry into the Sydney Conservatorium of Music’s 2021 Bachelor of Music (Performance) program specialising in Classical Voice.



The prestigious course has a limited intake, and Leah has been accepted based on an audition and interview well before finishing her HSC and gaining an ATAR rank at the Coffs Harbour Senior College.

She is currently studying music and drama, as well as languages for HSC, and is also working privately with well-known vocal teacher Cassandra Lagettie, recently winning major awards at the Coffs Harbour vocal Eisteddfod.

Leah is an all-round performer, having had dance and singing lessons from a young age as well as playing piano and guitar. She is also learning drama with the local Young Actors Studio.

Music is a constant in her life, having composed a classical style piece for voice and string Quartet for fun, as well as regularly busking at the Bellingen markets, receiving excellent crowd responses.

Appearing on stage in a lead role in the musical “It’s a Wonderful Life” at the Jetty Memorial Theatre in January of this year gave her a sense of direction in theatre.

“I am now focused on singing Opera professionally, and I’m attracted to strong and quirky roles, which offer me a challenge both vocally and in creating the character,” Leah said.

“The degree is a four-year course, and once I complete it I plan to travel to Europe to further my studies in Opera, and pursue work in that industry.”

Leah is another example of the wonderful young performing arts talent that is emerging in our region.

By: David TUNE