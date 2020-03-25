Local student is “Brave enough to Shave” to stop Blood Cancer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Sophia Jeffries bravely shaved off all her hair and exceeded her fundraising goal of $560, raising $2398 to help beat blood cancer.



A Tea Gardens Primary School alumna, Sophia informed NOTA, “My Aunt passed away due to blood cancer in 2013, and now I have been given an opportunity to help someone like her, even if I only make a small difference.”

Blood cancer is one of the top four most frequently diagnosed cancers and is one of the leading causes of death by cancer in Australia.

This was the 22nd “World’s Greatest Shave” by the Leukaemia Foundation, making it one of Australia’s longest running and most loved fundraising events.

From the photos, Sophia not only made a difference but also had fun, “experimenting with different hair styles and having a bit of a laugh.”

Sophia acknowledged the support from her family, friends, IGA, Fiona’s Family Cafe and the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Surf Lifesaving Club.

Donations remain open until the end of June 2020.

By Sandra MURRAY