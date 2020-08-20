Lockdown hobby shares fresh air for the soul at Coffs Coast Trails

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Fancy going for a hike somewhere new but not sure where to go? Enter CoffsTrails.com, a new website that provides current trail information targeted at the Coffs Coast region.



The website currently features over 60 trails, with maps and GPX downloads, with more trails being added on a regular basis.

The site offers coastal and hinterland walks, short gentle strolls and challenging hill climbs, dog friendly routes and adventure motorcycle journeys.

“There is a trail for everyone,” said founder Yvonne Everett, a keen bushwalker, and adventure motorcyclist.

Ms Everett moved to Coffs in winter 2019 after retiring from a corporate career in Sydney.

“It is a self-funded personal project for fun and to provide a resource for the community.

“I started this site during lockdown, as a way of exploring my new home and staying healthy outside,” she said.

“It is hard to find walking trails in Coffs – guidebooks date from last century and are not readily available, trail websites focus on the major cities and ignore this area, and due to different landowners (NPWS, Forests, councils etc) what trails are documented are scattered across different websites.”

Yvonne, her husband Alan and dog Nuka have personally walked all the trails, taken all the photos themselves (well, okay not Nuka) and created the GPX downloads.

“I have a list of over 50 local trails I still want to map!,” said Ms Everett.

“We’ve walked the coast from Yamba to Sawtell, and this week with the right tides we want to continue to South West Rocks.

“I’m doing Green Gully next month then want to do the Gibraltar Washpool Heritage Walk – both local multi-day walks.”

Yvonne has been surprised by just how many trails there are and how secret and unknown some of them remain, even to long-time locals.

She encourages people with a love of the outdoors to check out her site and Facebook page and to get in touch if you have a local trail you want to share with others.

By Sandra MOON