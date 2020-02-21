0 SHARES Share Tweet

Louis Burt – LIVE entertainer performing hits from the 70s all the way to current hits.

Including songs by Ed Sheeran, Matchbox 20, Crowded House and many more! Louis is a primary school teacher, currently completing his PhD in Education at the University of Newcastle.

He has been playing guitar since 2007 and has been singing for almost as long.

Performing somewhere most weekends, Louis is quickly becoming a well known artist around the Hunter Valley, winning the 2018 Reg Lindsay Memorial Talent Quest.

In addition to his career in education and music, Louis has studied multiple forms of martial arts since the age of seven, and has since achieved No. 1 National Rankings in two separate Karate divisions in 2012 and 2013, has represented Australia overseas in Pankration, and competed in other arts including Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Sambo along the way.

See Louis Burt at Nelson Bay Bowling Club on Friday 21 February.