Luck Of The Bounce Proves Helpful For Foursomes Winners

THE fickle nature of the bounce of the ball is often the difference between winning and losing in golf.



It happened again at Coffs Harbour during the Men’s Foursomes Championship on Sunday.

Dan Swain and Mark Brindle were the winning pair shooting 8-over in the 27-hole event. That saw them finish a stroke ahead of two pairs, Logan Toms and Michael Ticli as well as Trent Jones and Brett Adams who earned the runner-up prize on a countback.

On the last hole though Toms hit the pin trying to chip in for birdie. If that had fallen into the hole it would’ve been that pair who won as it took another two putts after that for them to complete their round.

Swain said neither he or Brindle knew what the scores were coming down the stretch which he admitted was an advantage. Particularly after they had a double-bogey on the fourth last hole, the par-3 sixth.

He added that the pair just played solid golf throughout the day.

“We didn’t really do anything special,” Swain said.

“It was pretty much just plain old bogey golf.”

Dave and Josh Hagarty teamed up to win the Division 2 crown.

The nett winners were Luke Stow and Luke Kleindienst in Division 1 and Murray Archibald and Mick Pountney in the lower division.

Four days earlier the ladies championship was played.

Having already claimed the mixed foursomes championship, Beck Goldsmith added another title to her trophy cabinet teaming up with Jodi Murdoch for the win. The pair finished in front of Gayle Jones and Ada Lynch.

The nett winners for the ladies were Sheryl Joyce and Mary Aarts with Karen Cross and Diane Mayo not far behind.

By Brad GREENSHIELDS