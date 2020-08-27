Major awards from the Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod Vocal Solo sections announced

THE Coffs Harbour and Districts Eisteddfod for 2020 concluded on Thursday 20 August, and after four solid days of intense competition the following major awards were presented.
8/9 Years
Championship Winner: Isabella Matthews
Runner Up: Calamity Thorncraft
Most potential: Calamity Thorncraft
Encouragement Award: Mia O’Reilly
10 years
Championship winner: Lily Mackay
Runner up: Isabella Howard
Encouragement award: Sofia Dal Pozzo and Amelie Ruge
Most potential: Ava Gamlin
12 years
Championship winner: Hunter Metcalf
Runner up: Makaylah Beatty
Most potential: Jaela Hibbard
Encouragement award: Makaylah Beatty
Vocal Excellence: Katelyn Davidson
Overall excellence: Hunter Metcalf
Overall best junior musical theatre performance: Hunter Metcalf
14 years
Championship winner: Lily Arnold
Runner up: Farrah Delrue
Vocal Excellence: Farrah Delrue
Encouragement award: Kalin Woods and Cadence Lindsay
Most potential: Oreoluwa Olutayo
Overall excellence: Lily Arnold
16 years
Championship winner: Cassidy Donovan.
Championship Runner Up: Matisse Hibbard
Overall excellence: Matisse Hibbard
Vocal Excellence: Cassidy Donovan
Overall intermediate best musical theatre award: Matisse Hibbard
Most potential: Imogen Daymond
Encouragement award: Casey Alexander
17 to 24 years
Championship winner: Samuel Booth
Runner up championship: Leah Bell
Most potential: Samantha Lagettie
Vocal excellence: Brielle McAlister
Overall Senior best musical theatre performance: Leah Bell
Encouragement award: Catherine Lagettie
Overall excellence: Samuel Booth
This Eisteddfod was reduced from the usual format that includes Dance, Drama and Choirs to just selected vocal sections in response to the current pandemic restrictions, and was organised by a group of dedicated volunteers guided by the Society’s Vice President Vanessa Crossley.
Independent Adjudicator Kerrie O’Connor-Brown told News Of The Area, “It was marvellous to see so many dedicated young singers coming forward to present songs at this event, it is so encouraging for everyone during these difficult times, well done CHDES.”
For detailed section results go to https://www.facebook.com/coffseisteddfod/.