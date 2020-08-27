Major awards from the Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod Vocal Solo sections announced

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour and Districts Eisteddfod for 2020 concluded on Thursday 20 August, and after four solid days of intense competition the following major awards were presented.



8/9 Years

Championship Winner: Isabella Matthews

Runner Up: Calamity Thorncraft

Most potential: Calamity Thorncraft

Encouragement Award: Mia O’Reilly

10 years

Championship winner: Lily Mackay

Runner up: Isabella Howard

Encouragement award: Sofia Dal Pozzo and Amelie Ruge

Most potential: Ava Gamlin

12 years

Championship winner: Hunter Metcalf

Runner up: Makaylah Beatty

Most potential: Jaela Hibbard

Encouragement award: Makaylah Beatty

Vocal Excellence: Katelyn Davidson

Overall excellence: Hunter Metcalf

Overall best junior musical theatre performance: Hunter Metcalf

14 years

Championship winner: Lily Arnold

Runner up: Farrah Delrue

Vocal Excellence: Farrah Delrue

Encouragement award: Kalin Woods and Cadence Lindsay

Most potential: Oreoluwa Olutayo

Overall excellence: Lily Arnold

16 years

Championship winner: Cassidy Donovan.

Championship Runner Up: Matisse Hibbard

Overall excellence: Matisse Hibbard

Vocal Excellence: Cassidy Donovan

Overall intermediate best musical theatre award: Matisse Hibbard

Most potential: Imogen Daymond

Encouragement award: Casey Alexander

17 to 24 years

Championship winner: Samuel Booth

Runner up championship: Leah Bell

Most potential: Samantha Lagettie

Vocal excellence: Brielle McAlister

Overall Senior best musical theatre performance: Leah Bell

Encouragement award: Catherine Lagettie

Overall excellence: Samuel Booth

This Eisteddfod was reduced from the usual format that includes Dance, Drama and Choirs to just selected vocal sections in response to the current pandemic restrictions, and was organised by a group of dedicated volunteers guided by the Society’s Vice President Vanessa Crossley.

Independent Adjudicator Kerrie O’Connor-Brown told News Of The Area, “It was marvellous to see so many dedicated young singers coming forward to present songs at this event, it is so encouraging for everyone during these difficult times, well done CHDES.”

For detailed section results go to https://www.facebook.com/coffseisteddfod/.