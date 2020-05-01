Man charged after commercial quantity of MDMA seized – Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man will face court today after he was allegedly found with a commercial quantity of MDMA in Port Stephens.

About 1:30pm yesterday (Thursday 30 April 2020), officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on Nelson Bay Road, Salt Ash.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, underwent a roadside drug test and allegedly returned a positive result.

Officers searched the vehicle and seized 430 grams of MDMA and just under $2000 cash.

The man was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where he was charged with supply commercial quantity of prohibited drug, and deal with proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court today (Friday 1 May 2020).