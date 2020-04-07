Man charged following alleged aggravated break and enters – Raymond Terrace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man has been charged following an alleged aggravated home invasion at a motel in Raymond Terrace.

About 12.30am today (Monday 6 April 2020), two men and a woman attended a hotel on the intersection of William and Port Stephens streets, Raymond Terrace, with one armed with a piece of wood.

Police will allege the trio entered a room and threatened a 23-year-old man before demanding his key card and cash and assaulting him.

The two men and woman continued to threaten the 23-year-old to open two other rooms.

A 26-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were in the third room when the door opened, and the trio allegedly demanded cash and assaulted both of them.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District arrived at the scene a short time later and attempted to stop a blue Mitsubishi Magna leaving a nearby shopping centre carpark.

The vehicle drove off at speed and a police pursuit was initiated; it was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.

Following extensive inquiries, police attended a home on Cambridge Street, Raymond Terrace, and arrested an 18-year-old man about 7.30am.

He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with two counts of special aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence with a weapon, armed aggravated break and enter with intent and larceny.

He was refused bail to face Raymond Terrace Local Court today (Monday 6 April 2020), where he was granted conditional bail to face the same court on Tuesday 9 June 2020.

Inquiries are continuing to locate the other man and woman.