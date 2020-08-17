Man dies after body pulled from Bellingen River Urunga on the Coffs Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man has died after he was pulled from the Bellingen River.

Just before 3pm (Monday 17 August 2020), emergency services were called to the Bellingen River, Urunga, following reports a man had been pulled from the water unresponsive.

The 60-year-old man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstance surrounding the incident.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

No further details available at this time.