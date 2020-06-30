0 SHARES Share Tweet

Police are appealing for information after two men were stabbed during a home invasion at Hawks Nest overnight.

About 10.30pm (Monday 30 June 2020), a 78-year-old man opened the door of his home on Booner Street and was confronted by three unknown men.

The group pushed past the man, assaulting him and stabbing him in the abdomen.

Police have been told the group went upstairs and began assaulting a 53-year-old man.

While attempting to flee, the man was stabbed in the back.

He continued to run from the attackers and was stabbed a further seven times to the back and neck.

The men stole a purse and car keys from a 40-year-old woman, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Emergency services were called, and the younger man was treated by NSW Ambulance Paramedics before being flown to John Hunter Hospital, in a stable condition.

The older man was driven to John Hunter Hospital suffering a stab wound and head injuries. He is in a stable condition.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attended and established a crime scene.

Investigations are continuing.