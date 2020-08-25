Mask wearing to reduce risk

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DEAR NOTA,

I understand that some people do not like wearing masks.



However, since the beginning of the pandemic, masks have been worn in hospitals and by all frontline workers.

We live in Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest which are communities of aged people and these towns are also holiday destinations.

There are many vunerable people here who find wearing a mask so important as they have health issues and they are very frightened.

So I find it puzzling that Coles staff have not been ordered by management to wear a mask as a duty of care to their customers.

It would be of course in everybody’s interest if it was mandatory for anyone entering the store to wear a mask.

We all know it only takes one person to spread the virus and this could result in total lock down of the store.

This would of course force everyone to shop elsewhere, so why are we all taking this risk.

Thank you

Hugh Jones, Tea Gardens