Mayor of Port Stephens Ryan Palmer 2019 Christmas Message

It’s that wonderful time again — everyone is busy preparing for Christmas, scheduling time with family and friends, and starting to think forward to what’s next.



With all of that going on, it can be difficult to find time to look around and appreciate all that we have right in our own backyard.

That’s why I want to encourage everyone to go a bit slower this Christmas in Port Stephens.

Make Christmas shopping an experience and head to your local town centre — 60% of the money you spend locally stays here in our community and I guarantee you’ll find something unique you can’t find in department stores.

Get outside and enjoy one of our local sporting fields, parks or playgrounds. Boomerang Park in Raymond Terrace has a brand new $600,000 shared pathway that weaves throughout the entire park and is suitable for all abilities.

Cool off at one of our aquatic centres or any of our pristine beaches — One Mile, Birubi and Fingal are patrolled every weekend this season and all the details are on our website.

Play tourist and hit the road to discover what’s on offer outside your suburb. We have amazing facilities and services across our entire community. Anna Bay has recently undergone an amazing community makeover and is well worth a visit!

I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy and safe new year! I look forward to working together with you in 2020 to continue to fulfil our vision of a great lifestyle here in Port Stephens.