Mayor of Port Stephens Ryan Palmer say fog begins to lift

There was a buzz in the air over the Queen’s birthday long weekend — it really felt like the positive boost we needed across Port Stephens.



With the relaxing of COVID-19 public health orders and travel restrictions across NSW, we saw visitors getting out of the house and flocking to our shores for the first time in months.

It was almost like old times seeing the excitement around our community, with both visitors and locals alike getting out and about supporting our businesses and attractions.

Despite the signs of life returning to ‘normal’, the threat of COVID-19 remains and we cannot become complacent about protecting ourselves and our community.

Our local businesses, tour operators, cafes and restaurants are continuing to feel the effects of this virus — operating with restrictions and physical distancing to keep our community safe. Wherever you can, remember to support our businesses who are still doing it tough.

As the fog begins to lift, we too are assessing the impact coronavirus has had on Council operations.

Through all of this, we’ve continued to deliver for our community while helping to stop the spread of COVID-19.

While there are some projects we will have to postpone, there are other exciting opportunities through new state and federal grants to help restart Port Stephens.

To answer questions about the effects on our PS2020 plan, major projects, community facilities and more — I’ll be hosting our first virtual Q&A on Wednesday 17 June 2020 from 6pm. I hope you can join us via our Facebook page www.facebook.com/PortStephensCouncil.